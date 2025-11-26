Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WSL clubs fume over influencer’s crude behaviour in disastrous Women’s League Cup draw

GK Barry mistakenly put a ball she’d pulled out back in the bag during the draw and made numerous sexual innuendos

Will Castle
Wednesday 26 November 2025 09:46 GMT
GK Barry (left) and her footballer girlfriend Ella Rutherford conducted the draw
GK Barry (left) and her footballer girlfriend Ella Rutherford conducted the draw (TikTok / sophiegfootball)

WSL clubs were left irate as the Women’s League Cup draw descended into chaos at the hands of an influencer.

TikTok star and podcaster GK Barry joined footballer girlfriend Ella Rutherford, who plays for Portsmouth, in conducting the draw, tasked with pulling balls out of the bag while Rutherford informed viewers of which teams had been drawn.

However, things went south when Barry mistakenly put a ball she’d just pulled out back into the bag.

She said: “Am I allowed to do that? I’ve done it now, it’s too late. Oh I picked up the same ball.”

According to The Telegraph, an adjudicator was present to confirm that she did in fact retrieve the same ball that she initially pulled out. Had it not been, the draw would have to be redone.

Beyond this blunder, clubs were far from pleased by the behaviour displayed by Barry throughout the draw, who made a number of sexual innuendos and inappropriate jokes.

Barry made a comment about “lesbians handling balls” at the start of the draw and ended with an innuendo about competition sponsor Subway’s footlong sandwiches by saying: “Even if you’re a lesbian, get a footlong.”

She also said: “What do we think of Tottenham?” after drawing Spurs out of the bag, something the WSL is understood to have apologised directly to the club for.

The social media star noted on a number of occasions that she was anything but a football expert and didn’t know how the draw worked, asking which colour Liverpool and Chelsea played in.

Barry’s involvement in the draw was a ploy to attract younger viewers to the competition, but the lack of professionalism displayed by the Saving Grace podcast host meant the decision spectacularly backfired.

The quarter-final draw saw holders Chelsea given a trip to Liverpool, while Spurs face Manchester United. Crystal Palace, the only WSL 2 side left in the tournament, will play host to European champions Arsenal, and Manchester City will clash with West Ham.

