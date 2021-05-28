Inspiring a free-thinking, global audience

The Independent has been at the frontline of journalism since 1986, with its mission to challenge and debate always ahead of its time.

In today’s increasingly fragmented world, communities want real facts and frank opinions delivered first-hand from a non-biased news brand that they can trust.

Publishing from 12 countries and in six languages, with more editions on the horizon, The Independent is a truly international news organisation. Readers are independently-minded global citizens. They are not defined by traditional demographics or profiles, but by their attitudes.

The Independent’s MD, Christian Broughton, says: “The Independent is about more than just news – it’s a value system... our time is now.”

The first of the quality news brands to embrace a fully digital future in 2016, The Independent is a brand-safe environment for advertisers to reach a huge audience.

Independent Advertising

Our independence and expertise is at the heart of everything we do - which means that readers and brands confidently trust The Independent.

Advertisers know that with Independent Advertising, they can expect results-driven, creative, brand-safe campaigns, which benefit from an unparalleled understanding of audiences, teamed with leading communication expertise.

Our commercial mindset is one of open-minded opportunity, empowering both brands and readers to act through unbiased information and guidance.

Working together

From strategically aligned media to branded content, and custom integrations to experiential amplification, we will work with you to create plans which are unrivalled in terms of impact.

Agency sales

The agency sales team provides advertisers with access to The Independent’s unique audiences via direct and programmatic; hitting client KPIs, and driving engagement and brand recognition. Innovative planning, captivating​​​​ creative and precise execution come as standard.

Independent Ignite

Independent Ignite designs, plans and creates partnership opportunities to bring brands closer to the independently-minded.

Whether it’s collaborating with editorial and content series written by our leading contributors, producing bespoke video series through Independent TV or creating events to remember, Independent Ignite has one common goal - to drive results for clients.

Affiliates and performance marketing

The Independent is a pioneer in e-commerce, from Cost Per Click (CPC) to revenue share.

IndyBest is our flagship commerce platform that informs, inspires and facilitates in helping customers choose the best products and services. With high purchase intent and rich data targeting, IndyBest is the perfect place to showcase products and services.

Promotions

Our promotions platforms allow advertisers to engage directly with readers, inviting action by providing rewards and benefits.

Download Independent Advertising’s ad specs

Getting in touch with Independent Advertising

Andy Morley, Chief Digital Revenue Officer

Blair Tapper, Senior VP, US

Emma Elford, Commercial Content Director, Independent Ignite

Lucie McInerney, Commercial Editor

Oli Wheatley, Trading Director

Adib Razzaq, Agency Sales Director

Sandro Del-Grosso, Director of Partnerships and E-commerce

Beth Gordon, Trade Marketing Director

Tony Mehmet, Ad Operations Director

To find out more about working with Independent Advertising, email advertising@independent.co.uk

Independent Syndication

Since 1986, The Independent has recorded thousands of momentous global news events. Our Syndication team offers the opportunity to license written content, images, video and audio, enabling you to tap into an incredibly diverse archive of world-class journalism.

Our content is licensed for a hugely diverse range of clients and uses; including global publishing, commercial websites, digital and social platforms, news apps, corporate reports, educational publications and examinations. We provide historical and up-to-the minute access through multiple distribution channels.

Our enviable mix of international and national agenda-setting news content has created an impressive portfolio covering a broad range of article types; from news reporting in the Middle East, environmental long reads and political exclusives to celebrity interviews, fashion and sport coverage, and entertainment reviews.

IndyBest

IndyBest reviews hundreds of consumer products every year, providing our readers with recommendations, following real-life testing by industry experts. Product reviews are unbiased, offering independent advice that people can trust. Featured brands can license the Indy Best logos and written copy to use on promotional and marketing material, to maximise the benefit of this editorial endorsement.

Content for marketing use

Quotes from our impartial reviews in our tech, business and culture sections are available for marketing and promotional material. Earned media is an increasingly impactful way to promote a product or service in tandem with advertising.

Entertainment licensing

Our products regularly appear in theatre, TV and film productions, adding content and continuity to a production. Historical articles from The Independent are often used to give at-a-glance detail to a story and help to set the date, context and location of a scene. We are also happy to license quotes and headlines for use in documentaries and dramas.

Photography for commercial use

If you are interested in commercial licensing of photography, graphics or illustrations which appear on our website or other platforms, please check the photo credit in the first instance. If the credit is to a known agency, please contact them directly.. For other requests, please contact us via the syndication email. We have a partnership with Alamy for some collections.

Archive requests

The Independent actively licenses its editorial content back to 1986 for commercial or academic uses direct to companies and not-for-profit organisations. We negotiate fees specific to the end-use of the material and duration of the rights.

We also have an academic partnership with Gale Newsvault Programme for universities and libraries, and also distribute our material via Ancestry.com for access by the general public on a subscription basis.

Framed images

You can purchase timeless imagery, framed and ready to hang, from The Independent’s extensive photo library from our partners Fleet Street Finest.

Getting in touch with the Syndication team

Sophie Hanbury, Director, Syndication and Partnerships

Danny Mansfield, Head of Content Partnerships

Nick Shackleford, Account Manager, Content Partnerships

Clare Kirley, Library and Distributions Manager

For all syndication and licensing questions, please contact us by email at syndication@independent.co.uk or via +44 (0) 20 3615 0102

