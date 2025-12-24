Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC Christmas special wins over viewers with surprise guest and tearjerker plot

What to watch over Christmas and New Year
  • The Beyond Paradise Christmas special, a spin-off of Death In Paradise, premiered on iPlayer on 21 December, delighting fans.
  • The episode saw Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman help an elderly man with dementia find his sister, alongside a lighter subplot involving a man trapped in a snowman suit.
  • Viewers praised the special for its emotional depth and balance of heartwarming, funny, and serious storylines, with many reporting tears.
  • A surprise guest appearance by Commissioner Selwyn Patterson from Death in Paradise for a wedding was a highlight for many fans.
  • The BBC has confirmed that a fourth series of Beyond Paradise is in production, with an expected airdate in 2026.
