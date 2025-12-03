Stacey Dooley raises eyebrows with controversial Christmas tree
- Stacey Dooley has divided fans with her unusual 'camp disco' themed Christmas tree, which she shared on Instagram.
- The tree, decorated with silver tinsel, glitterballs, and spikey silver stars, was created by Mary Mary Florals and is a nod to Strictly Come Dancing.
- Some fans loved the tree's unique style, describing it as '90s but extra' and suggesting it 'belongs in Vogue'.
- However, others expressed concerns about its safety for toddlers due to the spikes, with some calling it a 'weapon of mass destruction' or a 'fire hazard'.