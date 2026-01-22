Who has made it to The Traitors final?
- Faithful’s Jade, Faraz and Jack have successfully made it to the final episode of The Traitors after surviving the penultimate roundtable.
- Traitor Stephen has also made it to the final after avoiding any suspicion from his fellow players.
- However, the roundtable went through two votes, but the contestants were split on Rachel and James, whose fate went down to the ‘Chests of Chance’.
- The episode ended before it was revealed whether James or Rachel had been banished, meaning their dramatic exit will start Friday’s final episode.
- In addition, due to the contestant's successful completion of the challenge, the Traitors were prevented from committing their final murder.