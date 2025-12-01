I’m a Celebrity contestant calls out fellow campmates after being eliminated
- Vogue Williams became the third celebrity to be evicted from the I'm A Celebrity camp following a public vote.
- Hosts Ant and Dec announced Vogue's departure after she and Kelly Brook were in the bottom two.
- In her post-eviction interview, Vogue discussed her relationships with other campmates, including Aitch and Angry Ginge.
- The campmates had another disagreement over chores, specifically the washing up, with Angry Ginge frustrated by the number of items.
- “Ginge and Aitch are a bit resistant to their chores,” said the model. “I don’t really understand the whole cup-gate. I just turned into what I’m like at home.”