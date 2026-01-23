What time is Traitors on tonight? BBC move final to later slot
- The grand finale of The Traitors season 4 will air tonight (Friday, 23rd January 2026) at a slightly different time on BBC One and iPlayer.
- Whereas the majority of the season has aired at 8 pm, the final episode will begin at 8:30 pm instead and will run for 75 minutes.
- In addition, aftershow The Traitors: Uncloaked will air immediately afterwards at 9:45 pm and run for the longer time of 45 minutes as Ed Gamble talks to the winners and losers of the final.
- The penultimate episode of The Traitors on a cliffhanger, with James and Rachel tied in votes for banishment at the roundtable, leaving their fate to the dreaded “Chests of Chance”.
- Earlier in the episode, Faithful Roxy was the last person to be “murdered”. The contestants then went on to successfully complete the episode’s challenge, which prevented the Traitors from committing their final murder.