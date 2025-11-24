Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sir David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral ‘be honest’ clip with Christmassy spin

The Beckhams remake viral clip with Christmassy spin
  • Sir David Beckham has recreated his viral “be honest” moment with a Christmassy twist.
  • The original clip, which went viral last year, was from the Netflix series Beckham.
  • Sir David challenged Victoria Beckham's claim of being “very working-class” by asking her to “be honest” about being driven to school in a Rolls Royce, as he poked his head through a door.
  • In a post to Instagram on Sunday (23 November), Victoria proudly displayed the family's decorated Christmas tree.
  • The former footballer, once again, peered around a door, asking her, “Be honest. Did you really do that tree?”
