Sir David Beckham recreated his viral “be honest” moment as wife Victoria proudly showed off the family’s Christmas tree.

In the former England captain’s four-part Netflix series Beckham, Posh Spice referred to herself as “very working-class”, despite being driven to school in a Rolls-Royce.

David then urged her to “be honest”, while poking his head through a door, and the clip exploded on social media last year.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday (23 November), Victoria shared a before and after video as she decorated the family's Christmas tree.

Once finished, the camera panned to David, "Be honest. Did you really do that tree?", he probed, peering his head round the door.