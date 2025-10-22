Victoria Beckham defends working class parents in first ever podcast appearance

Victoria Beckham has defended her parents after she went viral for referring to herself as “very working-class”, despite being driven to school in a Rolls-Royce.

In David Beckham's four-part Netflix series Beckham, the former England footballer urges Victoria to “be honest”, causing the clip to explode on social media last year.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (22nd October) after the release of her own documentary Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice said: "My dad started his own business and worked really hard. In the 80s, there was a boom and the first thing he did was buy that Rolls Royce."