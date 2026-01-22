‘In love more than a decade,’ Vanna White reveals details of nuptials

Vanna White, co-host of Wheel of Fortune, has announced her marriage to long-term partner John Donaldson.

The couple, who have been together for 14 years, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing they had a private ceremony.

White posted photos of herself in a white dress with Donaldson, stating they wanted to make their relationship official.

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John,” Vanna’s post said.

The marriage announcement comes as White approaches her 45-year anniversary on Wheel of Fortune, having recently signed a two-year contract extension.