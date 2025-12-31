Wayne Lineker celebrates sobriety milestone after pneumonia hospitalisation
- Wayne Lineker, brother of Gary Lineker, described 2025 as the "worst year of his life" following a period of severe illness and rehabilitation.
- He spent six weeks in rehab, during which his immune system failed, leading to seven infections, including shingles.
- Lineker was subsequently hospitalised for seven weeks with pneumonia, where he reportedly came "frighteningly close to death" on two occasions.
- He was discharged from hospital just after Christmas and has now been sober for six months.
- Lineker credits rehab as the "best decision" he made and encouraged others facing similar struggles to seek help.