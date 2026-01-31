New photos from Epstein files appear to show Andrew on floor with woman
- Newly released files from the US Department of Justice include photos appearing to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman.
- Documents reveal Andrew invited paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2010, two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.
- Screenshots show Andrew agreeing to meet a 26-year-old 'beautiful' Russian woman for dinner, arranged by Epstein in August 2010.
- Emails from 2002 show Ghislaine Maxwell discussing Andrew choosing to spend time with his ex-wife Sarah and their children instead of visiting 'the Island' where there would be 'five stunning red heads'.
- Another email indicates Epstein was invited to Andrew's 50th birthday party at St James's Palace in 2010, though he declined the invitation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks