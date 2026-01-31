King Charles seen for first time since latest Andrew revelations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles made a surprise appearance at a Sandringham parkrun on Saturday morning, joining participants at an event organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity.

It was his first public appearance following fresh revelations about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Newly released files on the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday, appeared to show images of Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman on the floor.

The images, which were undated, also offered another angle where the woman’s abdomen was being touched.

Andrew has faced increased scrutiny over his relationship with the late financier, but has always denied any wrongdoing.

Just hours after the revelations about his brother, Charles was back in the public spotlight, attending the parkrun as a spectator, cheering on joggers as they completed their first lap alongside ambassador Sarah Byatt.

This marks the second consecutive year Charles has surprised runners at the Sandringham event, held ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February.

open image in gallery Pictures appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman ( US Department of Justice/PA Wire )

Last year, he engaged with attendees, sharing coffee and cake at the visitors’ centre on his Norfolk estate.

The parkrun, which collaborates with Move Against Cancer’s 5K Your Way group, is specifically designed to support individuals living with and beyond cancer, as well as their families, friends, and healthcare professionals.

Charles has been receiving outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024.

The head of state had previously announced in a video message in December last year that his cancer treatment was being reduced in the new year, attributing the “good news” to early diagnosis, successful care, and following “doctors’ orders”.

The 5KYW run takes place on the last Saturday of every month, encouraging anyone affected by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer, or volunteer at over 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2004, parkrun now sees hundreds of thousands of people participate in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre events across 22 countries and five continents.