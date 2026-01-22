Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew Gwynne quits as Labour MP amid hopes for Andy Burnham’s return

Health minister Andrew Gwynne sacked over WhatsApp messages
  • Andrew Gwynne, MP for Gorton and Denton, has resigned from Parliament for medical reasons, creating a by-election in his constituency.
  • His departure could provide an opportunity for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to make a comeback to the House of Commons.
  • Mr Gwynne, who has been away from Parliament on sick leave, previously denied that he was intending to vacate the seat, saying in September that the “route to No 10 is not going to be through” his seat.
  • Labour previously suspended Mr Gwynne and sacked him as a health minister over racist, sexist and offensive comments made in a WhatsApp group.
  • A by-election is anticipated to coincide with the May elections, though Mr Burnham has stated he is currently 'in the dark' about standing.
