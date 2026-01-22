Andy Burnham ‘in the dark’ about reports MP may leave Manchester vacancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he is “in the dark” about reports a suspended Labour MP could stand down and clear a path allowing him to stand for Parliament.

Labour mayor Mr Burnham did not rule out whether he would stand as a candidate should Andrew Gwynne stand down as the MP for Gorton and Denton, but insisted he was “very focused” on his role as mayor.

Several news outlets reported that Mr Gwynne, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, is planning to stand down.

The move would trigger a by-election in his Greater Manchester constituency, which could allow Mr Burnham a route into Parliament, as some MPs call for him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership.

Asked about the rumours of Mr Gwynne’s intentions by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Burnham said: “It’s not been confirmed to me. I’ve had no contact on this issue with Andrew or anyone close to him. I know him of old, of course, but I’m as in the dark about this as anyone.

“People shouldn’t rush to conclusions.”

Mr Burnham said he had been “very focused on my role as mayor of Greater Manchester”, adding that a re-industrialisation plan he “put out this week shows that”.

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister suggested a by-election may be on the cards in Gorton and Denton, telling broadcasters: “It is a very early stage, and the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party will set out the process in the usual way, as it always does for by-elections.”

Sir Keir would not say whether he supported the idea of Mr Burnham standing as an MP if a vacancy comes up in the Greater Manchester seat.

He added: “Andy Burnham is doing an excellent job as mayor of Manchester. We work very closely together.

“Last year, we were responding together to the terrible attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

“More recently, we were working together on Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“I think Andy would acknowledge that working with this Government has been much better than the experience he had of working with previous governments.”

Mr Burnham, who has served as mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017, has argued for a Westminster revamp and hit out at the current system of governing.

He has repeatedly refused to rule out challenging for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Sir Keir has previously dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time.

Should Mr Gwynne stand down, the route to Mr Burnham being selected as the next Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton seat is far from straightforward.

The selection process involves the National Executive Committee (NEC) – the central brain of the Labour Party – drawing up a long list of candidates, which is then reduced to a shortlist by a local party before internal elections take place.

Mr Burnham may also be hampered by the Labour Party rulebook, which requires him as an elected mayor to “seek the express permission of the NEC” before he attempts to get nominated as a candidate.

Mr Gwynne comfortably won his seat in the North West at the 2024 general election with a 50% share of the vote.

His nearest rival was Reform UK’s Lee Moffitt with 14%, but national polling suggests it could be a closer contest in a by-election.

Mr Gwynne has been contacted for comment.