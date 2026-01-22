Labour MP ‘standing down’ could clear way for Andy Burnham’s Commons return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspended Labour MP is reportedly standing down – potentially clearing the way for Keir Starmer leadership rival Andy Burnham to run for Parliament.

Andrew Gwynne, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, is now said to be standing down, which would trigger a by-election in Greater Manchester.

Mr Gwynne has denied that he was intending to vacate his Gorton and Denton seat any time soon, but The Times has reported he will announce his departure later on Thursday.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is said to be seeking a Commons comeback to challenge the Prime Minister’s position.

Mr Burnham, who has served as mayor of the region since 2017, has argued for a Westminster revamp and hit out at the current system of governing.

He has repeatedly refused to rule out challenging for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Sir Keir has previously dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time.

Responding to the reports, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Greater Manchester Mayor is someone he is “proud to work with”.

Mr Streeting told BBC radio: “Andrew Gwynne was a member of my team in opposition and in government. I’m aware he’s had some very serious health challenges.

“If indeed there is going to be a by-election, we need to make sure we’ve got a strong candidate, that we fight really hard to win that by-election, and we need our best candidates to come forward.

“As to who that is, whether or not Andy will throw his hat into the ring, is for Andy to consider, and ultimately for party members to decide. But we need strong candidates.

“I’ll just say about Andy, having just seen him just earlier this week, whether it’s in government nationally, or whether it’s leading the city and the region locally, he makes a massive impact and makes a really big difference. He’s someone I’m proud to work with.”

Commenting on the reports, SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said the Labour Party was in “crisis” and “stuck in another bitter civil war”.

“While Labour MPs fight like rats-in-a-sack over Starmer’s future, millions of families are paying the price,” he said.

Last year, an extraordinary Labour briefing war over suggestions Mr Streeting was plotting to mount a coup focused fresh attention on Sir Keir’s position.

Should Mr Gwynne stand down, the route to Mr Burnham being selected as the next Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton seat is far from straightforward.

The selection process involves the National Executive Committee (NEC) – the central brain of the Labour Party – drawing up a long list of candidates, which is then reduced to a shortlist by a local party before internal elections take place.

Mr Burnham may also be hampered by the Labour Party rulebook, which requires him as an elected mayor to “seek the express permission of the NEC” before he attempts to get nominated as a candidate.

Mr Gwynne comfortably won his seat in the North West at the 2024 general election with a 50% share of the vote.

His nearest rival was Reform UK’s Lee Moffitt with 14%, but national polling suggests it could be a closer contest in a by-election.

Mr Gwynne has been contacted for comment.