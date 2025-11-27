Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning issued to shoppers over Black Friday deals

The true spirit of Black Friday and how to shop smart
  • A new survey indicates that 36 per cent of Black Friday 'sale' items offer no genuine savings compared to their pre-sale prices.
  • Consumer experts caution that retailers frequently manipulate prices and repackage products, making discounts seem more significant than they are.
  • With 85 per cent of Americans intending to spend the same or less this holiday season, shoppers are advised to utilise online price tracking tools to confirm actual deals.
  • Consumers should meticulously check model numbers for high-value items such as televisions, as some may be specifically produced for Black Friday with fewer features.
  • Experts suggest purchasing desired items early, as Black Friday discounts are likely the best available before the holidays, and stock may not be replenished.
