Turkey Day is coming up — which means Americans are on the lookout for Black Friday deals.

Black Friday, which falls on the day after Thanksgiving, usually means deep savings from retailers nationwide. But some deals this holiday season might be too good to be true. A new survey by WalletHub reveals that 36 percent of items on “sale” this week offer no savings compared to their pre-Black Friday price.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch told CNBC: “There’s some trickery happening.”

“Retailers are constantly fluctuating prices,” Woroch continued. “So they may repackage something and say it’s on sale for Black Friday when, in reality, it was the same discount a few weeks ago.”

This comes as about 85% of Americans report they plan to spend the same amount or less during this year’s holiday season compared to 2024, according to WalletHub’s 2025 holiday shopping survey.

Customers often do their shopping on Black Friday in hopes of securing cheaper prices — but more than a third of items might not be discounted at all, a new report reveals ( Getty Images )

But there are still plenty of ways to find good Black Friday deals this holiday season, experts say. Woroch told CNBC she recommends using online price tracking tools to make sure you’re actually getting a deal.

Consumers should also make sure they’re looking at the right model when picking their favorite items, Woroch warned. Sometimes, high-ticket items like TVs are specifically manufactured for Black Friday and could be more basic than the model you’ve looked at earlier in the year, CNBC reports.

“Don’t assume that the model is the same one you saw all year long that you’ve been waiting for it to drop in price,” Woroch said. “Look at the model number, look when it’s been sold, read reviews and make sure it offers everything you need.”

Don’t lose out by waiting, either. The deals you find on Black Friday could be the best you see before the holiday season ends, according to Erik Guzik, an assistant clinical professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Montana College of Business.

“Once you see that discount, it’s probably the best one we’re getting this holiday season,” Guzik told NBC News. “Waiting to see if deals get better, which likely won’t be the case, is more risky than ever. Shop early, because once an item goes out of stock, it probably won’t come back.”

Remember that some items go on deeper sale during other times of year, too. For example, winter clothes usually go on sale after late December, and furniture is heavily discounted around President’s Day in February, Woroch told CNBC.