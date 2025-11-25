Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two in five Americans are reportedly shunning Cyber Monday shopping this year, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 42% do not intend to complete their gift lists via what was once hailed as the "easiest" possible method. Similarly, 54% expressed the same sentiment regarding in-store Black Friday shopping.

Perhaps influenced by the prevalence of bots and more frequent sales throughout the year, more than seven in ten (71%) agree that Black Friday and Cyber Monday no longer hold the significance they once did. Beyond these specific shopping days, the findings indicate that concerns over stolen payment information (47%), quality issues (44%), and outright scams (39%) are deterring consumers from shopping online.

Despite a reluctance to engage with the two biggest shopping days of the year, a survey by Talker Research for World found that 60% of people say they will go to considerable lengths to secure the perfect festive gift. This includes spending multiple hours scrolling through various websites (39%) or even scouring an average of five different online vendors.

Nearly half of consumers feel fatigued going into Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales ( PA )

When asked about the most desperate or risky actions taken to secure a gift, respondents cited scenarios such as "buying an item for twice its value and paying more than the cost of the item just to have it shipped to me on time" or driving "five hours away in a snow storm, then waited in a long line for another 3 hours." One individual even admitted to sending money to someone they were unsure was legitimate.

Regardless of these extreme measures, two-thirds (67%) of respondents frequently find themselves contending with bots for popular products online. For some, this means being forced back into physical stores (34%), searching multiple sites simultaneously (32%), or even paying a higher price (24%).

"Holiday shopping shouldn’t leave you guessing ‘bot or not,’ where the Grinch wears silicon instead of fur," said Trevor Traina, Chief Business Officer for World. "Consumers want fairness, and that starts with knowing who, or what, is on the other side of the transaction. Proof of human verification and a human network restores trust without invading privacy."