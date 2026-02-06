Bulletin AM briefing: Missing mom’s ‘ransom deadline’ expires and Starmer apologises for Mandelson
Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Ransom deadline connected to missing mom passes as family issues new plea
- Starmer makes admission as he apologises for Mandelson appointment
- Trump makes new Chagos Islands threat despite backing Starmer’s deal
- US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue during peace talks
- UN warns nuclear treaty expiration ‘couldn’t come at a worse time’
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks