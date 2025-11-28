Bulletin AM briefing: Starmer U-turn, Putin on peace deal and Ashes squad announced
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Keir Starmer is set to face backlash over scrapping a manifesto pledge.
- The death toll of an apartment complex blaze has climbed to 128.
- Trump has confirmed that a National Guard member who was shot has died.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine must cede territory and disarm for a peace deal.
- Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test.