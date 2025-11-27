Bulletin AM briefing: Budget reaction, National Guardsmen shot and Netflix problems
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Rachel Reeves admits ordinary people will ‘pay a little more’ in tax-rising Budget.
- Suspect identified after two members of the National Guard shot near the White House.
- Three arrests have been made after an apartment blocks blaze has killed at least 44 people.
- Mikel Arteta hailed his Arsenal side for beating the “best team in Europe”.
- Netflix experienced a temporary crash after the launch of Stranger Things season five.