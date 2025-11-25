Bulletin AM briefing: Reeves ‘fair’ budget, volcano eruption and bizarre red card
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Rachel Reeves insists she is focusing on “fairness” for her upcoming Autumn Budget.
- A dormant volcano has erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years.
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has denied “directly racially abusing” classmates at school.
- Olympics hero Sir Chris Hoy talks about life during his prostate cancer battle.
- David Moyes offers his view on Idrissa Gueye’s sending off against Manchester United.