Bulletin AM briefing: Police open investigation into Mandelson allegations and Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge
- Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Police open investigation into Mandelson-Epstein allegations
- Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge amid latest Epstein file drop
- ICE accused of blowing court orders as DOJ lawyer says ‘this job sucks’
- Trump doubles down on call to ‘nationalize’ US elections
- Renee Good’s brother slams ongoing ICE tactics in emotional testimony
