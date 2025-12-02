Bulletin AM briefing: Nato mulls more aggressive approach against Russia
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Nato is considering a more aggressive approach against Russia following a series of attacks across Europe.
- The White House has defended a second drug-trafficking boat strike which killed two survivors of an earlier strike.
- A cancer treatment that allows patients to avoid surgery has been given the go-ahead for NHS use.
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has slammed her Bangladesh corruption trial as ‘flawed and farcical’.
- Cyclone Ditwah has devastated Sri Lanka, with the death toll rising to 366.