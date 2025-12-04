Bulletin AM briefing: Countries join forces against Russian submarines – and today’s other top stories
- Here are five of the biggest stories that you should know about today.
- The UK and Norway are set to join forces to track Russian submarines.
- Epstein Island photos and video have been released in a ‘disturbing’ new look at his lair.
- The Department of Work and Pensions has gained controversial bank spying powers to fight benefit fraud.
- An earthquake that ‘felt like an underground explosion’ has shaken homes in north-west England.
- Foreign aid cuts are projected to lead to the deaths of 200,000 children under the age of 5 this year.