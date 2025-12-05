Bulletin AM briefing: Israel cleared to compete at Eurovision – and today’s other top stories
- Here are five of the biggest stories to know about today.
- Four countries will boycott Eurovision 2026 after Israel was cleared to compete.
- Four people have been killed in another US strike on an alleged drug boat.
- The UK is being warned of travel disruption and flooding due to wet and windy weather.
- India’s largest airline has cancelled almost 550 flights, with chaos gripping airports.
- A roaming mountain lion has forced US schools into lockdown.