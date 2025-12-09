Bulletin AM briefing: Storm Bram strikes UK, multiple injuries following earthquake and Ashes injury update
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Storm Bram has arrived and is already causing disruption across the UK.
- Yvette Cooper has issued a new warning about escalating cyber attacks and disinformation from Russia.
- Multiple people were injured after a powerful earthquake struck Japan.
- Leonardo DiCaprio explained why he largely stays out of the public eye.
- England suffers another Ashes blow as a bowler has been ruled out of the series.