Bulletin briefing: Andrew disgraced, US government shutdown and ‘corridor care’ crisis

Andrew is being formally stripped of his ‘prince’ title
Andrew is being formally stripped of his ‘prince’ title (AFP/Getty)
  • Family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre welcome news Andrew will be stripped of his ‘prince’ title. Watch the video here.
  • Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 49 with dozens missing. Read more here.
  • Damning report lays bare the ‘corridor care’ crisis in NHS hospitals. Read more here.
  • Frustrated Trump demands Republicans use ‘nuclear option’ to end government shutdown. Read more here.
  • Actor Jesse Eisenberg reveals plans to donate kidney to a stranger. Watch the video here.

