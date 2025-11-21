Bulletin PM briefing: Ukraine’s ultimatum, plane crash horror and politician jailed
- Here are five news stories that you may have missed today.
- US tells Ukraine to sign Russia deal within days or have weapons cut off.
- Former Welsh Reform UK leader Nathan Gill jailed for taking Russian bribes.
- Pilot killed at Dubai Air Show after fireball fighter jet crash.
- Boris Johnson could face legal action after scathing Covid inquiry findings.
- Universal is opening a huge new theme park that children will love.