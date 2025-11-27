Bulletin PM briefing: Shooting victims named, Hong Kong fire death toll and rare Peter Kay appearance
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- National Guard shooting victims named as more details about suspect emerge.
- Downing Street refuses to out farms being included in mansion tax.
- Why the Hong Kong tower block fire spread so fast as death toll rises.
- Peter Kay gives emotional update in rare TV appearance.
- Jamie Carragher calls out two Liverpool stars as he shares damning verdict.