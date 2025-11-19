Bulletin PM briefing: Former cop’s horrific crimes, Russian spy ship and changes at Target
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Former police officer guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl.
- Trump’s ‘piggy’ comment defended by congresswoman.
- Russian spy ship on edge of UK waters ‘pointing lasers at planes’.
- Police say man missing since August likely dragged away by wild animal during walk.
- The big change coming to Target stores after shopper complaints.