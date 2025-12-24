Bulletin PM briefing: Andrew linked to another sex offender and millennials give up on owning homes
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- The FBI sought to interview Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor about another sex offender, according to the latest release of the Epstein files.
- The US Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $1.7bn for the Christmas Eve draw.
- Research shows that millennials are increasingly giving up on home ownership.
- A yellow cold health alert has been issued for parts of England on Christmas Day.
- The US Department of War has announced plans to use Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok in its military systems.