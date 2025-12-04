Bulletin world briefing: China unveils new missile and Putin’s alleged daughter speaks out
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- China unveils new extremely cheap ‘cement-coated’ missile
- Putin’s alleged secret daughter apologises after being confronted by Ukrainian reporter
- How Hollywood is impacting the reintroduction of wolves
- Imran Khan’s sister makes chilling prediction about former Pakistan PM’s future
- Hundreds of villages remain buried by floods across Asia