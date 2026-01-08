Bulletin world briefing: Trump accused of oil plot and Nasa faces ISS crisis
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today
- Trump accused of plotting to steal Venezuela’s oil reserves ‘at gunpoint’
- Nasa considers ending ISS mission over astronaut ‘medical concern’
- Sanctioned Russian tanker spotted sailing through English Channel
- Scientists discover microplastics are forming clouds over Chinese cities
- Sister of man who drowned in Thailand says beach lifeguard ‘couldn’t swim’