Bulletin world briefing: Five killed in Spain apartment fire and Greenland tradition at risk
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Five killed in Spain apartment fire after becoming ‘trapped in attic storage room’
- Greenland’s thousand-year-old tradition at risk due to climate change
- Three men sentenced to death in India for vicious rape and murder
- Ancient bacteria discovered in a cave found to be resistant to 10 antibiotics
- Cubans forced to wait several months to refuel vehicles amid major shortage
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks