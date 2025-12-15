Bulletin world briefing: How Bondi terror unfolded and EU targets Russian shadow fleet
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- How a night of terror unfolded during the mass shooting on Bondi Beach
- Russia hit with fresh set of EU sanctions targeting shadow fleet
- Why China is bringing in new financial incentives for people giving birth
- Airbnb faces huge fine over illegal holiday homes in tourist hotspots
- Malaysian Airlines to pay £300k in damages to families of MH370 victims