What is cereulide? The substance linked to Nestle baby formula poisoning cases

Nestle previously recalled over 60 batches of its SMA formula
Nestle previously recalled over 60 batches of its SMA formula (Getty/iStock)
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported 36 clinical cases of children exhibiting symptoms consistent with toxin poisoning, linked to recent baby formula recalls.
  • Food and drink giant Nestle previously recalled over 60 batches of its SMA formula due to concerns about the presence of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin.
  • The Cereulide toxin is known to cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea in affected individuals.
  • The recall encompassed both powdered and premixed formulas intended for babies and toddlers.
  • Following the recall, the UKHSA received notifications from England (24), Scotland (7), Wales (3), Northern Ireland (1), and the Crown Dependencies (1) regarding children who consumed implicated batches and developed symptoms.
