Coastguard search for two missing men at Devon beach abandoned

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
  • The coastguard part of the search for two men believed to be missing in the water off Budleigh Salterton, Devon, was called off on Christmas Day evening.
  • Emergency services were alerted at approximately 10.25am on Christmas Day after concerns were raised for people in difficulty in the water.
  • While a number of individuals were safely brought to shore, with one taken to hospital as a precaution, two men remained unaccounted for.
  • Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the next of kin for one missing man had been informed, and efforts were ongoing to contact the family of the second.
  • The incident took place during a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves, which led to the cancellation of many planned Christmas and Boxing Day swims.
