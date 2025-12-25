Coastguard search for two men believed missing in sea called off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The coastguard part of the search for two men believed to be missing in the water off a beach in Devon has been called off.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10.25am on Christmas Day after concerns for people in the water.

A number of people were safely taken to shore. Two were checked by paramedics and one was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

In a statement on Christmas Day evening, HM Coastguard said they had responded to reports of “people in difficulty” in water in the Budleigh Salterton area.

“Alerted at around 10am, Exmouth and Beer Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay and coastguard search and rescue helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were sent to the scene to assist, alongside police and ambulance service,” it said.

“Searches have continued throughout the day to find two men believed to still be in the water. After extensive shoreline and offshore searches, the coastguard part of the search was stood down at 5pm.”

Devon and Cornwall Police previously said two men remained missing, and searches and inquiries were continuing to try to find them.

A spokeswoman added: “The next of kin of one man have been spoken to. Inquiries to speak to the family of the second man are ongoing, however a local friend has been informed as part of these efforts.

“A significant amount of emergency service personnel were deployed to the incident and we ask that people do not enter the water for public safety reasons – due to the current weather warnings we ask that this is the case today and for any Boxing Day swims.”

The RNLI said that lifeboats from Exmouth, Torbay and Teignmouth were sent.

A spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called at 10.10am to reports of people in difficulty in the sea.

“We sent resources to the scene and conveyed one person by land ambulance to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“We treated and discharged two further people at the scene.”

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind.

The Met Office warned of “strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds” from 4am until 11.59pm on Christmas Day in parts of the south west of England and Wales.

It said peak gusts would reach 45-55mph but these could reach 55-65mph along some exposed coasts and to the west of prominent hills.

There could be disruption to transport and power supplies, the forecaster said.

It added: “Large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts.”

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 or through the force’s website, quoting log number 191 of December 25.