Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major US brand announces significant investment in UK and Ireland

Crayola will be investing millions in the UK and Ireland
Crayola will be investing millions in the UK and Ireland (Crayola)
  • US crayon maker Crayola is set to invest millions of pounds into its UK and Ireland operations over the next three years, starting in 2026.
  • The investment aims to double the company's regional business and rekindle creativity among children and families in an increasingly digital world.
  • This strategic move follows the recent establishment of a new UK office in Woking, Surrey, which has already created 23 jobs.
  • Crayola's CEO, Pete Ruggiero, emphasised the brand's strong recognition for colour, fun, trust, and safety, comparing it to companies like Apple and Google.
  • The company is also exploring shifting its product range from stationery aisles to toy aisles in UK shops and hopes to align with government plans to boost arts in the national school curriculum.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in