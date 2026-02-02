US crayon giant Crayola pledges to invest millions in UK and Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US crayon maker Crayola is set to inject millions of pounds into its operations across the UK and Ireland, aiming to double its regional business and rekindle creativity among children and families in an increasingly digital age.

The investment follows the recent establishment of a new UK office in Woking, Surrey, which has already created 23 jobs this month.

The 120-year-old company, a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, has unveiled a three-year strategy involving the launch of new products and marketing campaigns.

The multi-million pound commitment from the Philadelphia-based firm is slated for 2026 and will be replicated in both 2027 and 2028.

Pete Ruggiero, Crayola’s chief executive, asserted the brand’s strong recognition, stating it "stands among Apple and Google".

open image in gallery Crayola recently opened a new office in Woking, Surrey ( Crayola )

He highlighted the company’s enduring appeal: "The brand is colour, the brand is fun, the brand is trust and safety. Mums, teachers and consumers trust that a child can use our products and not be hurt, that’s very important today."

Crayola’s Philadelphia factory alone produces three billion crayons annually. While crayons, coloured pencils, and markers form 40% to 45% of its global business, the company has diversified into toys, animated content, digital and live experiences.

Mr Ruggiero said the company had been innovating to keep up with consumers who are "in tune with technology."

"Consumers, parents and teachers are mindful of the fact that creativity is important… and we’re seeing an increase, actually, in consumption because of that fact," he noted. "At the same time, we also embrace the fact that screen time is important."

Crayola hopes that its fresh UK drive will be supported by Government plans to shake up the national school curriculum, which includes efforts to boost the arts and creative subjects.

Mr Ruggiero also said the company was considering shifting its range of products away from stationery aisles in UK shops.

He explained: "The UK is principally a toy aisle penetration opportunity but we’re not in the toy aisle at Tesco."

He concluded: "I want to be wherever it is that a consumer is looking for creativity, fun and colour."