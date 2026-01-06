How to safely walk your dog in the cold weather
- Owners should prepare their dogs for cold weather by protecting sensitive paws with balms or boots and ensuring they have warm, insulated bedding away from draughts.
- Dress dogs in appropriate coats for walks, particularly smaller breeds or those with less body fat, to help them maintain body temperature.
- Be vigilant about winter hazards such as toxic antifreeze and irritating rock salt, keeping them out of pets' reach.
- Adjust your dog's diet to prevent overfeeding due to reduced activity, and encourage indoor play to keep them active.
- Enhance dog visibility during darker hours by attaching lights to collars and ensuring strong recall for safety during walks.