How to safely walk your dog in the cold weather

Watch firefighter crawl across frozen pond to rescue dog
  • Owners should prepare their dogs for cold weather by protecting sensitive paws with balms or boots and ensuring they have warm, insulated bedding away from draughts.
  • Dress dogs in appropriate coats for walks, particularly smaller breeds or those with less body fat, to help them maintain body temperature.
  • Be vigilant about winter hazards such as toxic antifreeze and irritating rock salt, keeping them out of pets' reach.
  • Adjust your dog's diet to prevent overfeeding due to reduced activity, and encourage indoor play to keep them active.
  • Enhance dog visibility during darker hours by attaching lights to collars and ensuring strong recall for safety during walks.
