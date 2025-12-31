Why Hong Kong has cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks
- Hong Kong has cancelled its traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour.
- The decision follows a devastating fire in November that claimed 161 lives, making it the city's worst blaze since 1948.
- Instead of pyrotechnics, the city will host a music show in Central and a three-minute light show on eight prominent landmarks.
- Rosanna Law, the secretary for culture, sports and tourism, acknowledged the cancellation would affect some hotel and restaurant businesses.
- This marks a significant departure from tradition, with past cancellations occurring after other tragedies and during the 2019 protests and COVID-19 pandemic.