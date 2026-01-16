Airlines issued ‘high risk’ warning amid Trump Iran strike threats
- The European Union has urged civilian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, citing a "high risk" of flights being misidentified as US attacks.
- The EU’s aviation regulator (EASA) explained that the threat of US military action has left Iranian air defence on a heightened state of alert, significantly increasing the possibility of wrongful identification for civilian flights.
- "The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with unpredictable state responses... creates a high risk to civil flights," it added.
- Donald Trump has not ruled out a strike, having warned the US would attack if Tehran did not halt its brutal suppression of widespread anti-government protests.
- On Thursday, US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Trump had "made it clear all options are on the table".