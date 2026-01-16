Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Airlines issued ‘high risk’ warning amid Trump Iran strike threats

Iran protesters latched onto Trump's message 'help is on its way' – but none came
  • The European Union has urged civilian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, citing a "high risk" of flights being misidentified as US attacks.
  • The EU’s aviation regulator (EASA) explained that the threat of US military action has left Iranian air defence on a heightened state of alert, significantly increasing the possibility of wrongful identification for civilian flights.
  • "The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with unpredictable state responses... creates a high risk to civil flights," it added.
  • Donald Trump has not ruled out a strike, having warned the US would attack if Tehran did not halt its brutal suppression of widespread anti-government protests.
  • On Thursday, US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Trump had "made it clear all options are on the table".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in