“Dual nationals: prove you are British or you can’t come in”: that is the prospect facing people who have citizenship of both the UK and another country.

Millions of British citizens live abroad. Many of them have dual nationality and own a passport issued by their country of residence. Most live in “non-visa” nations. These include member states of the European Union and wider Schengen area, as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the US.

Passports issued by these countries allow travellers to visit the UK for a stay of up to six months for tourism, family visits or business. At present British dual nationals can use their foreign passport to enter and exit the UK.

But from 25 February 2026, that option ends – obliging British citizens who want to return to get a UK passport or an expensive “certificate showing right of abode”. These are the key questions and answers.

What is changing?

From 25 February, the Home Office warns British people who are citizens of a second country: “As a dual national, you must travel to the UK using:

a valid UK passport

an Irish passport

any other valid passport with a certificate of entitlement.”

Why the change?

It is all because of the UK’s electronic travel authorisation (ETA). This is the online permit required by every foreign visitor (except Irish nationals) who is entitled to travel to the UK without a visa.

The government says: “You cannot get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) if you’re a British or Irish dual citizen.”

While in theory the ETA has been required by since 2 April 2025, full enforcement will only begin on 25 February 2026.

The problem then for British people who have only a foreign passport and do not have proof of citizenship is that they will have no legal way show they are entitled to enter the UK. They cannot get an ETA. Airlines and shipping operators will therefore deny them boarding.

Read more: What is an ETA and how can visitors to the UK apply for the new visa?

open image in gallery Papers please: Passenger approaching UK Border Control at London Gatwick airport ( Simon Calder )

What are the options for UK dual nationals?

The relatively inexpensive choice is to obtain a British passport. In the UK the price is £94.50, with an estimated processing time of three weeks (it is usually less). But the procedure for British people living abroad takes longer and costs more.

Another option is a certificate of entitlement that is attached to your foreign passport. The “certificate showing right of abode” costs £589. When your foreign passport runs out, you will need a new one. If you are still interested, search online for “Form ROA”.

But I need to travel in an emergency …

If you cannot get a new or replacement passport in time to travel, you can apply for an emergency travel document – costing £125 and valid for a single trip to the UK.

Which passport do I use when returning to my country of residence?

Your foreign passport. Bear in mind there are no passport checks when departing the UK. The airline, ferry company or Eurostar will be interested in knowing that you are entitled to travel to your destination. A passport from that country (or, in the case of the EU, any member state) is the best way to demonstrate that you will be allowed in. If you use your British passport, things will get messy.

But my airline expects me to travel on the same document in and out of the UK …

Airlines have different policies. Most allow you to specify your chosen travel document when you check in for your flight. Checking in for the return half of a trip with Ryanair, for example, you should be offered the opportunity to travel on your UK passport or a new document. Select the latter, obviously, and fill in your foreign passport details.

Some airlines are trickier, and you may need to call the carrier (or use online chat) to get the document details changed.

open image in gallery Some airlines may require further details for return travel using different documents ( Getty Images / iStockphoto )

What about travelling to the UK before 25 February 2026?

The Home Office confirms: “If you have a valid passport for a nationality that can get an ETA, you can use it to travel to the UK without an ETA or a certificate of entitlement.” If you enter by 24 February 2026, you can stay in the UK beyond that date.

Just remind me why the ETA was brought in?

The government says it is “a more streamlined, digital immigration system” that it claims “will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year”.

What if I have an Irish passport?

Congratulations: you are the most fortunate of travellers. You are in the ideal position of being able to travel freely between the UK, the EU and the wider Schengen area with no need for further documentation either now or in the future – when the Etias permit becomes compulsory for all British travellers.