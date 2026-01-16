Iran closes airspace as US escalates attack threats

Iran restricted the entirety of the country’s airspace for five hours on Wednesday (14 January), as US president Donald Trump continued to threaten strikes over the regime’s brutal crackdown on popular protests.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said at 5.15pm GMT, Tehran banned all flights except international services that had been granted permission to enter or leave. The notice was removed shortly before 3.00am GMT.

Data shows planes avoiding the country and instead using routes over Afghanistan and central Asia.

Five flights from Iranian carriers Mahan Air, Yazd Airways and AVA Airlines were among the first to resume over the country.