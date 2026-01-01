Kate and William ‘not present’ when intruder broke into Kensington Palace
- A 39-year-old man, Derek Egan, has been charged with trespassing on a protected site after twice breaking into Kensington Palace.
- The incidents occurred on Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December, leading to his arrest on both occasions.
- Egan was also charged with breaching bail conditions and was remanded in custody after appearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 24 December.
- Kensington Palace is a royal residence for members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were reportedly not present during the intrusions.
- Trespassing on a protected site, as designated under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, is a criminal offence.