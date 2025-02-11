Kensington Palace says no change to sharing of details about Kate’s outfits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A royal spokesman has insisted there is “no change in our approach to sharing information” about the Princess of Wales’ clothes after a suggestion the public would no longer be told what she was wearing.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson took the unusual step of confirming they were the source of quotes in a Sunday Times article that first reported claims Kate’s outfit details would no longer be routinely distributed by her press office.

The newspaper quoted the palace source as saying: “There is an absolute feeling that it is not about what the princess is wearing.

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.

“There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

“But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”

The newspaper reported that Kensington Palace may still issue details on outfits or jewellery worn for important state and family events.

In past years, the media has received information from the press office about the clothes and jewellery worn by Kate, where appropriate, with brands often receiving a boost from the so-called “Kate effect” after their lines are worn by the royal.

The spokesman said: “Over the last week, I have received numerous questions about a story regarding The Princess of Wales’s clothing and how Kensington Palace shares information about her outfits.

“To clarify, the comments that appeared in the article were from me, not the Princess of Wales. The comments that were reported should not be directly attributed to the Princess of Wales.

“To be clear, there has been no change in our approach to sharing information about Her Royal Highness’s clothing.”